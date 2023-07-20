MACC records statements from 12 individuals over Kedah REE mining

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded the statements of 12 individuals as part of investigations into a power abuse and corruption case involving more than RM13 million in a rare earth elements (REE) mining project in Kedah.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said all the individuals summoned so far are from the Kedah Menteri Besar Inc (MBI) and private companies said to be involved in the REE mining.

“So far no politician has been called to give a statement. Anyone can be called to give their statements, if necessary.

“To investigate, you can’t just go blindly about it. You have to confirm and call the witnesses. You have to know the procedure to approve the mining of REE. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will also be called because he signed a letter that went viral,“ he said.

He told reporters this after the “MACC Together with Eastern Zone Media” anti-corruption programme here today.

Azam added that his team is also tracking down some witnesses from China who are said to have invested in the mining project.

He also dismissed allegations that MACC was pressured by certain parties to speed up the investigation of the case due to the state elections next month.

“No one pressured us; this is just a coincidence. State election or not is not an issue. In matters related to any issue of corruption and abuse of power in government administration, MACC will probe cases that have merit to be investigated,“ he said.

Yesterday, a senior Kedah MBI officer and a woman director of a company were arrested to assist in the investigation.

MACC sources said the two, aged 63 and 40, have been remanded for three days until July 21 after being arrested in Alor Setar and the federal capital.

The sources said the company involved is believed to have carried out illegal mining activities since 2020 and received protection from certain authorities. -Bernama