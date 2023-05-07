MACC records statements from trio over KLIA incident

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from three individuals, including a VIP, who were involved in an incident at the KL International Airport (KLIA) recently.

Bernama quoted an MACC source as saying: “A comprehensive investigation is underway to confirm the matter.”

The source added that MACC has also recorded statements from two main witnesses, who are Chinese nationals.

He said several immigration officers involved in the incident would be called to provide their statements.

The source also said MACC has identified an individual suspected of being the middleman in solving a case involving a foreign tourist who allegedly failed to comply with entry requirements set by the Immigration Department.

“We are tracking down the agent who allegedly asked for a bribe of RM18,000 to solve the case,” he said.

When contacted, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the case was being investigated under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The media previously reported that a commotion occurred at the airport when a VIP allegedly attempted to “rescue” a female Chinese national who was denied entry into the country.

The incident made waves on social media when the VIP was said to have barged into the arrival hall without applying for a security pass.

Recent allegations of bribery involving Immigration and Customs officers at KLIA have been widely discussed.

The matter has since been viralled on social media showing crowds of tourists lining up to enter Malaysia while some who had the cash in hand were allowed entry into the country by paying up to RM15,000 – RM3,000 for a “special lane” and RM12,000 for visa-processing costs.

The case of the female Chinese national who was denied entry into Malaysia and a minister’s intervention to “rescue” her after officers allegedly demanded she pay RM3,000 to enter the country have resulted in the involvement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Just days after the fiasco with the Chinese tourist, another video surfaced on TikTok showing a man, believed to be a Chinese national, claiming he was detained at KLIA since 2.30pm on July 2 and was asked to pay RM10,000 to immigration officers to enter Malaysia.

He also claimed a Hong Kong tourist was similarly asked to pay RM10,000.

Responding to the video of the female Chinese national and claims of alleged corruption at KLIA, Anwar visited the airport on Sunday in hopes of raising the credibility and integrity of the Immigration Department, which is being publicly criticised.

Anwar said from his observation, the majority of Immigration Department personnel at KLIA performed their duties well, and only a handful were still adopting old practices.

He was at KLIA for about 30 minutes and from the visit, he said he found the management and operation of the Customs Department and the Immigration Department were under control, adding that appropriate action would be taken to improve the situation and resolve any problems.

Anwar also said he found that only one of the seven Customs Department luggage scanners at KLIA was in operation and wanted the situation rectified immediately.

Meanwhile, police have taken statements from 22 witnesses in connection with the recent commotion involving a minister at the airport.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the witnesses comprised 12 immigration officers, four auxiliary policemen, four complainants and two employees of a travel company.

“The police inquiry paper will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.”

He said police received four reports from the public regarding the commotion.