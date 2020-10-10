MACC records statements of nine more senior police officers over money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine more senior police officers including several district police chiefs have given their statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with investigations into an online gambling and money laundering syndicate.

Sources said the nine officers had their statements recorded at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya but no arrests were made.

So far 17 police officers have been arrested in connection with the case.

“MACC is compiling statements and 736 bank accounts have been frozen, with about RM101 million seized.

“Two main suspects in the case will be brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to have their remand extended,” a source told Bernama here today.

The source said so far 39 witnesses have given their statements and 19 people have been nabbed. Of the 19, nine have been remanded.

“MACC is aggressively tracking down the remaining syndicate members, with the focus on looking for members of the enforcement agency who are involved. The next phase would focus on individuals or firms identified to be involved in money laundering,” the source said.

“As stressed by the MACC chief commissioner (Datuk Seri Azam Baki) previously, all parties involved are urged to immediately come forward to the MACC to assist in our investigations, before stern action is taken against them,” the source said, adding that they have until Monday to surrender.

The source said individuals and firms whose accounts were frozen should also come forward to the MACC and give their statements.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said police had begun internal investigation of all police personnel arrested in connection with the case.

He said they were alleged to have provided protection to the syndicate and received money and other forms of gifts in return.

Yesterday, Azam said hundreds of dummy companies were created by the syndicate linked to the businesses of some of the country’s celebrities to deceive the authorities.

It also seized RM5 million in cash and 23 luxury vehicles including Mustang, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche as well as several high-powered motorcycles believed to have been bought with the syndicate’s ill-gotten gains. -Bernama