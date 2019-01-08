MACC remands director for allegedly helping son obtain tender

GEORGE TOWN: A director of a government department here was remanded six days to help in investigation over a complaint against him for purportedly using his position to help a company belonging to his son obtain a RM45,472 tender.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Rosnee Radzuan after hearing an application submitted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission against the 58-year-old man who was now being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

The director was detained at the MACC office here at 8.10am today after he was suspected of using his position to enable a company belonging to his son to be given a tender from his department for a nursery class system project.

He was said to have proposed the name of the company to the quotation evaluation committee for the project.

Meanwhile, sources from MACC said the director’s 27-year-old son was also detained today and would be remanded tomorrow. — Bernama