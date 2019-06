IPOH: Two individuals were remanded six days from today to help in investigation on a false claim case on the rehabilitation of a river by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) in Perak Centre District last year.

Magistrate, Nurul Hafizah Mohammad Pauzi allowed the application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that a 58-year-old assistant engineer and a 57-year-old contractor be remanded until Monday.

They were remanded to help in investigation under Section 18(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, MACC detained the two individuals together with two others, namely, a 47-year-old senior DID officer and a 49-year-old assistant engineer at 7.20pm at the Perak MACC office in Meru.

However, the two others were freed on MACC bails.

They were suspected to be involved in making a claim which contained false information last year for work by the Perak Centre district DID to rehabilitate a river with a quotation of almost RM720,000 but no such works were implemented at the site until to date.

They were suspected to be in cahoot with the contractor who was said to be a crony of the Perak DID officers and staff who had (allegedly) received full payments. — Bernama