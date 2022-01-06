MACC removes ‘corrupt doctor’ ad, says meant to educate

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has decided to remove an advertisement depicting a corrupt doctor selling bogus medical certificates.

In a statement today, the MACC said the video clip was based on an actual event and was not meant to belittle doctors.

“MACC appreciates all the efforts, sacrifice, and contributions of all medical practitioners, especially when the country is facing the pandemic.

“In view of this, based on the values of responsibility and unity, the MACC has decided to remove the video to protect sensitivities and harmony,“ the statement read.

In the video posted yesterday on the MACC’s official Twitter account, a man is shown asking for an MC, although the doctor says he is not unwell.

The man then bribes the doctor “to facilitate” his request. The doctor accepts the request and is then seen signing his MC.

The video ends with a catchphrase, “Restore integrity, fight corruption”.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) subsequently slammed MACC for having forgotten the sacrifices of doctors in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was reported that MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said that the video was “an insult to the sanctity and image of our medical profession” and demanded a public apology from the MACC.