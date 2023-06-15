MACC: Reported corruption cases in shipping industry mostly petty

CYBERJAYA: Most corruption cases in the shipping industry reported to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) involve petty corruption cases involving low level personnel, said MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali.

“Despite this, it is not a justification for MACC to not look into the matters seriously nor give attention,“ he said at the closing ceremony of the Anti-Corruption Symposium with Malaysian Shipowners, here today.

He said MACC had received information and complaints involving offences such as accepting and giving bribes, abuse of powers and that the cases were currently being investigated.

Stressing the need to enhance governance in the shipping industry, Norazlan said the perception regarding corruption in the shipping industry is vital as it also bears an impact on the country’s economy.

He pointed out that the maritime industry, which includes activities in the port, shipping and marine transport, contributes about 40 per cent of Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) and about 90 per cent of Malaysia’s exports are by sea.

“It is essential for all industry players to safeguard not only their own organisation’s reputation but also the nation’s, as well as from being perceived as corrupt for their business well-being,” he said at the symposium entitled “Solidarity In the Maritime Industry: Fight Against Corruption” which was jointly organised with the MISC Bhd.

Norazlan also disclosed that MISC is the first shipping company in Malaysia that is eligible for the Special Tax Deduction Scheme for its Anti-Corruption Initiatives.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Malaysian Shipowners Association, Mohamed Safwan Othman when met said the association would continue to work closely with the MACC to increase awareness about corruption that can affect the shipping industry in Malaysia.

“We agree that there is leakage and corruption in the industry that is not reported. The numbers is not big but it exist,” he said adding that the number of cases reported was minimal.

Among cases reported include officers asking for a carton of cigarettes to expedite the process in ports and cases of selling diesel to third parties in the middle of the sea. - Bernama