MACC says ‘no wrongdoing’ by Petronas in contract award

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has cleared Petronas in its probe into the state-owned oil and gas company dealings involving a RM399 million project.

In a statement today, Petronas said that the commission found no wrongdoing in the investigation that was in relation to a contract awarded to a Malaysian subsidiary of an international upstream company in 2021.

“Petronas had given its full cooperation to the MACC in the investigation which has not found any wrongdoing by Petronas, its employees and directors,” said the statement.

Previously, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Petronas was allegedly involved in awarding contracts worth more than RM390 million to a company with operations in 14 countries, to construct an onshore gas plant in Sarawak.

MACC today said that it had identified several issues in relation to procedures concerning the project and has proposed Petronas to improve on its standard operating procedures as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, Petronas said that it will adhere to MACC’s proposal by continuing to improve and strengthen its standard operating procedures to prevent and fight “all forms of corruption and misconduct”.