KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for a man to assist with investigations into a corruption case.

The MACC in a statement said that the man identified as Yusoff Sulaiman, 65, was last located at 48, Jalan 38/10 Taman Koperasi Polis, Fasa 2 Batu Caves, 68100, Batu Caves, Selangor.

Those who know Yusoff or have information about his whereabouts are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Rosni Mohd Mokhtar at 016-773 4561 or 03-8870 0451. — Bernama