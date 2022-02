IPOH: The Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a key witness to assist in a corruption trial in court.

The man being sought is Woo Kin Soon, 37, whose last known address is No. 989, Kampung Baru Bukit Merah, 31500, Lahat, Perak,” the MACC said in a statement today.

Members of the public with information on the individual are urged to contact investigating officer Nurul Liana Semsudin at 0199844316 or 05-5267000. - Bernama