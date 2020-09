KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a man to assist in the investigation of a bribery case.

MACC, in a statement said that the man being sought is Sabana Maraleh, 43, whose last known addresses are Kampung Sisipan, P.O. Box 580, 91308, Semporna, Sabah and W.D.T No. 142, 91209, Kunak Sabah.

Members of the public with information on Sabana are urged to contact the investigating officer, Mohd Fairul Aswan Salleh at 013-520 8426 or 03-8870 0562.-Bernama