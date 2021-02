KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for a 45-year-old man to assist in the investigation into a document forgery and impersonation case.

The man is Mohd Nazim AG Abdullah, whose last known address was No.1, Lorong 4/3B, Taman Bukit Sepanggar, 88450, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Anyone who knows Mohd Nazim or has information on him can contact MACC investigating officer Rajin Masran at 016-8817679 or 088-488381 or via email at rajin@sprm.gov.my. -Bernama