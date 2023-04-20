MACC seizes Bersatu bank accounts frozen in January

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized the two bank accounts belonging to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) that it had earlier frozen in January.

MACC, in a statement today, said the accounts were seized on April 11, after it issued an order under Section 50 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFA 2001) to the bank concerned.

“Prior to that, the accounts had been frozen on Jan 12 and 13 under Section 14 of AMLATFPUAA 2001 to facilitate investigations into money suspected to be from illegal proceeds.

“Following this, MACC froze the accounts on April 11, 2023 in connection with the investigations and charges against Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin under the MACC Act 2009 and AMLATFPUAA 2001,” the statement read.

The statement was issued in response to a news report titled “Bersatu asks MACC why two accounts still frozen after 90 days”, published yesterday. - Bernama