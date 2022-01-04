MACC senior officer claims trial to CBT involving RM25mil

PETALING JAYA: A senior Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer pleaded not guilty today to misappropriation of RM25 million cash evidence linked to a corruption case, Malaysiakini reports.

Shahrum Nizam Baharuddin, 40, reportedly made the plea after the charge was read during open-court proceedings before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court this morning.

According to the charge, Shahrum Nizam was slapped with one count of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Shahrum Nizam in his capacity as a public officer, had been entrusted with the possession of the RM25 million between December 17, 2018 and April 9, 2019.

Shahrum was alleged to have committed the offence at level 14, Block C, of MACC headquarters, Putrajaya, between Dec 17, 2018, and April 9, 2019.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail, whipping as well a fine under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Trial judge Suzana Hussin denied bail to the accused and set mention of the case on Feb 18.

In September last year, it was reported that three MACC officers were detained by the commission as part of a probe into alleged misuse of power and misconduct in a case involving a “former department head”.

The missing cash was seized by the MACC in 2018 during its investigation against former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

Hasanah was in 2018 charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM50.4 million belonging to the government.

MACC seized cash and other belongings from her in relation to the investigation. In April last year, however, she was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the court.

Following this, she went to MACC to reclaim the seized cash and found RM25 million missing.

In the same month (September) last year, the MACC announced that it had concluded the investigation into the missing RM25 million and handed the investigation papers (IP) to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.