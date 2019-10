KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) asks that time and space be given to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the alleged corruption involving two Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) officers.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby today, Gobind said that he will be meeting with RTM management personnel later to discuss the matter.

“I was informed of their arrests over the weekend and my stand is that it warrants an investigation, and time and space should be given to the MACC to do their job,” he said.

On Sunday, it was reported that two senior Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) officers were remanded for nine days to help in an investigation over a false claim involving funds from the Selangor Tithes Board (STB).

MACC Chief Commissioner, Latheefa Koya was reported as saying that both the women officers, aged 37 and 40, were among three individuals detained on Oct 7, to help with investigations on the case.

‘’Also detained was a 38-year-old man, owner of a company. However, he was released after his statement was taken and only the two senior female officers are remanded until Oct 15.”

A total of eleven individuals were called up to help in the inquiry, including the two women and the man.

‘’We (MACC) hope to complete the inquiry in one or two more weeks and hand over the investigation papers to the prosecution for further action,’’ Latheefa was reported as saying.