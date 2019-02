PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has commenced investigations into an affidavit filed by Courts of Appeal Judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer of alleged misconduct and rigging of cases by certain judiciary members.

The commission said that it met with Hamid at his chambers in the Palace of Justice here today to further inquire on the 65-page affidavit that he filed with the High Court on Feb 14.

Officers who met with Hamid did not record his statement, as the Appellate Judge had suggested for a special task force to be formed to investigate before Royal Commission of Inquiry is established.

The MACC said it will scrutinize the contents of the affidavit and it will pursue its investigations to determine if there are elements of corruption and power abuse in accordance to laws under the MACC Act 2009.

The commission also urged those who have valid information on contents mentioned in the affidavit to report it to the nearest MACC office.

The graftbusters assured that all informants will be protected under the Witness Protection Act 2010.

Hamid had revealed last week that there was tampering in several high profile cases including that of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Titiwangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and the late former DAP chairman Karpal Singh.

He claimed that there were crooked members of judiciary working hand in glove with private companies to hoodwink the government into parting away with public funds.