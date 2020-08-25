MACC studying claim RM6.6b contracts awarded via direct negotiations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said a claim by the Ministry of Finance that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had during its administation awarded 101 projects or procurements through direct negotiations will be studied to ascertain if there are elements of corruption and power abuse.

The commission said it will obtain a list of the 101 projects from the Finance Ministry to conduct a comprehensive study to determine if there are any discrepancies or misappropriation of funds.

The MACC said that it had received several memorandums from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today (Tues) on the matter.

On Monday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz claimed in the Dewan Rakyat that the 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion had been approved through direct negotiations with the Finance Ministry during PH’s administration.

Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng retorted to the claims urging Zafrul to provide and make public a list of the projects.

He also said that the projects were approved by the Cabinet and current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was aware of it.