MACC summons three individuals over KL Tower sale probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned three individuals to assist in the investigation into allegations over the suspicious sale of shares by the management of Kuala Lumpur Tower (KL Tower).

MACC, in a statement today, said that some documents from related parties have also been obtained for scrutiny.

“MACC will investigate if there is an element of corruption in the sale of 100 per cent shares of Telekom Malaysia (TM) in Syarikat Menara KL Sdn Bhd (MKLSB) to Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd (HSB) in October 2022,” read the statement.

It also said that a detailed and professional investigation would be conducted from all angles related to the issue.

Recently, the issue involving the takeover of the management of KL Tower from TM through its subsidiary MKLSB to the HSB company, went viral on social media, and raised public concerns.

On Tuesday, the Communications and Digital Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, said that his ministry viewed the issue seriously and looked into the matter.

He also confirmed that he had received a detailed briefing regarding the management of KL Tower from the Ministry of Communications and Digital on Dec 14 and will receive a comprehensive briefing from TM on Jan 3. - Bernama