MACC: Suspect involved in illegal mining, money laundering dies while receiving treatment in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: A suspect believed to have been involved in a money laundering case related to illegal mining in Pahang passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Putrajaya, yesterday.

The suspect’s death was confirmed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix).

“The MACC officer involved in the investigation of the case will give a statement to the investigating officer from the police. The MACC has also submitted all CCTV recordings to assist police investigations,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, yesterday.

The MACC had yesterday detained three individuals believed to be involved in illegal mining and money laundering involving RM1.8 million in Raub, Pahang.

The three suspects, aged between 40 and 60, comprising the mining operator and civil servants were detained at 6.30 pm in Bentong, Pahang. -Bernama