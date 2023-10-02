MACC: Syndicate involved in manipulating flight ticket quota for umrah uncovered

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has uncovered a syndicate involved in manipulating the distribution of a quota of flight seats for agencies providing umrah services.

According to a MACC source, six individuals, comprising a director and staff members of six tourism companies, were nabbed by MACC in a special operation in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor and Kedah.

All six suspects, aged between 34 and 55, were brought to the MACC headquarters yesterday.

The source said one of the companies involved was appointed by an international airline company as the sole agent to manage and distribute the quota of seats for each flight for those performing the umrah.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is to charge a fee, which is a bribe of between RM50 and RM250, for each ticket quota for those wanting to perform the umrah.

“This payment is to ensure that the umrah agencies get their quota of seats for each scheduled flight,” said the source.

The source said the syndicate is believed to have been operating since 2018, and is believed to have distributed 216,000 tickets with bribes in the form of payments amounting to RM10.8 million.

The umrah travel agencies are said to have to pay additional costs in the form of bribes to ensure their quota of pilgrims get flight seats, and this is believed to be one of the factors in the high price of umrah flight tickets, added the source.

Meanwhile, all those detained are now in remand for four days from today for investigation under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. The remand order was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin here.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, who confirmed the arrest, said more people were expected to be arrested to help with the investigation into the case. - Bernama