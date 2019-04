PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will file an appeal against the acquittal of former Johor state executive councillor Datuk Abdul Latif Bandi, his son and a property consultant on 37 charges for corruption and money laundering.

The decision was made in a discussion with the deputy public prosecutor, it said in a statement.

“The action will be taken within the 14-day period as set by the court,“ the anti-graft body said.

Abdul Latif, his son and a property consultant were freed of corruption and money laundering charges by the Sessions Court in Johor Baru today.

Abdul Latif, 51, his son Ahmad Fauzan Hatim, and Amir Shariffuddin Abd Raub had claimed trial to 37 corruption charges — 33 under Section 28(1)(C) of the MACC Act 2009 and four charges under Section 32(8)(c) and Section 89 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (Amla) 2001 — involving over RM30 million.

Sessions Court judge Kamarudin Kamsun said the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against them.

The charges were related to allegations of bribery in connection with the release of Bumiputra-reserved housing lots to the public and a contribution to the Johor state housing fund for the Eco Botanic Project in Pulai.

It was reported that the prosecution had called 63 witnesses and 1,071 exhibits were tendered during the 40-day trial.

In April 2017, Abdul Latif resigned as the state housing and local government committee chairman, a post he had held since May 2013, after being charged with corruption.

He had earlier taken leave from the position following investigations on his son and a special officer who were arrested by the MACC over alleged corruption offences.