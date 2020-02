PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has requested for documents from United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to further examine facts before questioning AirAsia Group over its receipt of “alleged payments” from European aircraft maker Airbus.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said her office has not come to a decision to question AirAsia Group Berhad executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes as yet.

“We have not decided if there is a need to call them both. It will have to be decided after we go through the documents,“ she told reporters on the sidelines after delivering the keynote address at the symposium on gender mainstreaming and women empowerment to fight corruption today.

Latheefa also said she is unable to determine exactly when she MACC will receive the documents requested, considering the magnitude of this case and its implications.