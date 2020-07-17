MACC to inform UK authorities of interim order

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will inform United Kingdom authorities of an interim order issued by the Kuala Lumpur High Court which prohibits any transaction involving funds amounting to more than US$340 million (RM1.452 billion) deposited in the Clyde & Co LLP escrow account in London.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC said the interim order would be notified through Mutual Legal Assistance to the country’s authorities to enable the funds to be frozen.

“Following investigations, the MACC believes that the money is related to a fraud conspiracy involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, PetroSaudi chief executive officer (CEO), Tarek Obaid, businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low and individuals related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and its subsidiaries,” said the statement.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday issued an interim order prohibiting dealings with properties overseas, involving an estimated amount of US$340 million (RM1.452 billion) deposited in the escrow account of an international law firm, Clyde & Co LLP in London.

The interim order issued in accordance with Section 53 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA 2001) is effective yesterday (July 16, 2020). — Bernama