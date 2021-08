PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it will launch an investigation into allegations that doctors and certain parties were paid bribes to issue digital vaccination certificates for those who were not immunised.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix) said today that although no report on the matter has been lodged, an investigation and surveillance will be carried out at the locations the purported act had taken place.

“I view this allegation very seriously as it not only involves corruption but also affects the reputation of medical practitioners and tarnishes their image if it really took place,“ he said.

Azam urged those with information on the claims to contact the MACC at 1-800-88-6000 or its complaints portal at portaladuan.sprm.gov.my.

On Aug 11, police said they had commenced an investigation into claims of fake digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates purportedly being promoted and sold by unscrupulous parties online

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan said today that police received a report related to the case after a posting on the sale of the digital vaccination certificate appeared in the account of a Facebook user.

In social media platforms, several netizens had claimed to be in the know of those who had acquired the digital vaccination certificates without being immunised.

In a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between two unknown individuals, it was alleged that an “insider” had helped an anti-vaxxer get the certificate on his MySejahtera application for a fee of RM200.