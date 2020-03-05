MACC to investigate Ku Nan following revelation of assets in court

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya has ordered for an investigation to be opened against former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) over the disclosure of his assets in the High Court here yesterday.

Latheefa said Tengku Adnan’s revelation during his defence in the corruption trial against him was a ‘serious’ matter.

“Our issue is not about the disclosure of the assets but how he obtained those assets,“ she said when met by the media after testifying in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, here today.

Yesterday, Tengku Adnan when taking the stand to defend against allegations of receiving RM2 million in bribes from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, said that he had declared assets worth almost RM1 billion to three previous prime ministers when he joined the Cabinet since 2001.

He confirmed that he had declared assets totalling RM938,643,566.16 to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2001; RM711,325,822.00 to Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in 2006; and RM691,770,649.00 and RM782,748,061.00 to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

Latheefa, meanwhile, declined to comment on speculation that she had resigned as MACC chief commissioner. - Bernama