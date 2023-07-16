MACC to open 24-hour operation room for Kelantan polls

TANAH MERAH: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will open an operations room for the public in Kelantan to channel information and lodge complaints on corrupt activities and misuse of power throughout the state elections.

Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain said the operations room will run around the clock from July 29.

“The operations room will be located at the Kelantan MACC office,“ he told reporters after an anti-corruption dialogue at the Ismail Petra Mosque here today.

Rosli said so far, the MACC has yet to receive any complaints pertaining to the upcoming election since the Kelantan legislative assembly was dissolved on June 22.-Bernama