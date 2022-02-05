MACC to probe allegations on senior Mara officers this Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that it received a report on alleged integrity issues involving several senior officers of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) who are being investigated internally by the agency.

MACC in a statement today informed that it takes the allegation seriously and that investigation will start on Monday (Feb 7) by taking the testimony of several witnesses from Mara Corporation.

“Investigations will be conducted under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 relating to the offence of any public body officer who uses his/her position or position to obtain bribes,“ the statement said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Mara chairman Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun said it had started internal investigations at Mara Corporation to examine the relevant documents to ensure that the company’s good governance was still intact.

Azizah was reported to have denied the existence of abuse of power or mismanagement following public exposure of internal documents from a subsidiary going viral on social media which claimed that there was an integrity issue involving some Mara officers. — Bernama