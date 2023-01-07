MACC to probe into alleged corrupt practises at KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate allegations of corruption by Immigration officers in handling foreign tourists at the country’s entry points.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission was gathering information from the parties involved, including a well-known dignitary and the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), to facilitate the investigation.

“MACC will investigate this matter accordingly and the public is urged not to sensationalise and speculate on the matter,“ he told Bernama here today.

A news portal yesterday reported that a commotion occurred at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) when a Malaysian dignitary allegedly attempted to “rescue” a Chinese national who was denied entry into the country.

The dignitary was alleged to have barged into the arrival hall without applying for a security pass.

Yesterday, Immigration Director-General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the department would investigate the incident. -Bernama