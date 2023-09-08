MACC to request Interpol’s help to track Muhyiddin’s son-in-law

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will request the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to include the names of two individuals, including the son-in-law of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on the International Police (Interpol) red notice list, if they fail to face prosecution.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Muhammad Adlan Berhan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, were required to appear before the commission for questioning over alleged corruption and embezzlement in the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers in a ministry.

“We have also requested for their international passports to be blacklisted,“ he told a press conference after the passing out parade for MACC officers here today.

He said the MACC had contacted the lawyers representing Muhammad Adlan and Mansoor several times to get the two men to come forward, but they had yet to do so.

According to Azam, the MACC has obtained information on the whereabouts of the two men but declined to reveal it.

He also did not rule out the possibility of calling-up Muhyiddin to help MACC’s investigation of the case.

Prior to this, the MACC, in a statement, stated that checks with the Immigration Department found that Muhammad Adlan and Mansoor left Malaysia on May 17 and 21 respectively and there was no record of them re-entering the country.

In a separate development, Azam said MACC was examining new evidence before summoning Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for questioning over the theft of rare earth elements (REE) in Bukit Enggang, Sik, Kedah.

Regarding the election campaign in the six states, Azam said the MACC had received 11 reports on corruption and misconduct as of yesterday.

“Two reports were received at the MACC Headquarters while the other nine were received at the state MACC offices. We are examining all the reports before taking further action,“ he said.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as polling day for all six states, namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election in Terengganu. - Bernama