KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Tawau, Sabah is looking for a family of five to facilitate in a bribery case.

The individuals are Bujang Lasa Manaja, 52, the mother and her four children, Nuri Alsa Mitanyu, 29, Nasal, 26, Muliana, 24, and Kamal, 19.

In a statement MACC said all of them have the same last address in Kampung Bangau-Bangau, Semporna, Sabah.

“All the individuals should be at the Special Corruption Sessions Court on June 27 and 28 for trial,“ the statement said.

In this regard, members of the public who have information on the individuals have been told to contact Assistant Senior Superidendent Susilah Sino at 013-8877033. — Bernama