MACC tracking down two Myanmar nationals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for two Myanmar nationals to facilitate investigation into a case in Perak.

In a statement issued here today, the MACC identified them as Noor Bashar Hairu, 26, who holds a United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) card number 354-13C00811 and Abu Talab Nur Muhammad, 26, the holder of UNHCR card number 354-5C07305.

Their last known address is No 51, Persiaran Murni 4, Taman Indah, 31150 Ulu Kinta, Perak, it said.

According to MACC, the two men were wanted to facilitate investigation on a bribery case, involving a policeman who was offered RM50 to not take action against a foreigner for riding a motorcycle without a valid licence and road tax.

Those with information on them are advised to contact investigating officer Assistant Superintendent Gray Lee Yadon at 019-8408395 or 05-5267000 or email to graylee@sprm.gov.my. — Bernama