MACC tracking down witness for probe into case of furnishing false state titles document

KUALA LUMPUR: The Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a witness to assist in the investigation of a case related to a syndicate believed to be involved in furnishing a false letter of confirmation of the Awarding of the State Titles of Melaka.

A MACC source when contacted today said the man was identified as Low Kia Seng, 56.

“Low’s last address is at No. 187, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Abad, Johor Bahru. This case is still under MACC investigation,“ according to the source.

The source also urged the public who knows or has information about the man to contact MACC’s investigating officer Azril Ibrahim at 017-8816717 or via email at azril@sprm.gov.my.

On Oct 19, a woman with a Datuk title and a civil servant were remanded for three days to assist in the investigation of the case. The remand application for the civil servant was extended for five days. - Bernama