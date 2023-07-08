MACC tracking two individuals over case involving recruitment of foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking two individuals to help investigate a case of misappropriation involving the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers in a ministry.

MACC, in a statement today, identified the individuals as Muhammad Adlan Berhan, 48, whose last address is Lot 65, Sunway Kiara Hills, Jalan 32/70A Desa Sri Hartamas, here and Mansoor Saat, 69, last address No 5 Jalan SS19/1C Subang Jaya, Selangor.

According to MACC, a check with the Immigration Department found that both individuals left Malaysia on May 17 and 21 respectively with no records of them re-entering the country.

“Various efforts have been made by the MACC, including direct contact with the two individuals involved and their respective lawyers, but they still failed to present themselves at the MACC office,“ the statement read.

Those who have information on these individuals are urged to contact investigating officer Nur Muhammad Amin Jamaluddin at 603-88700799 or 016-4322 699 or email amin.jamaluddin@sprm.gov.my. - Bernama