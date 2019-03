PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has yet to ascertain the authenticity of investigation papers that alleged corruption in the Penang’s undersea tunnel project. They were uploaded online by blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin.

MACC chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull said the commission would leave it to the police to determine if the documents were leaked and whether statements recorded from witnesses of the case were genuine.

“My officers and I do not know if the documents belong to MACC or not. That is why I told my officers to lodge a police report. Let the police find out. I cannot comment because we do not know,“ he told theSun.

On Thursday, the MACC lodged a police report calling for an investigation on Raja Petra’s claim that he had obtained a stack of investigation papers related to the graft probe on the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project.

Raja Petra in a seven-part article claimed that the documents, which were statements from witnesses, had alleged several top Penang leaders and a former Umno Cabinet minister had received millions of ringgit in bribes for the project which is undertaken by Consortium Zenith BUCG Sdn Bhd.

Following the postings, Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohammed had labelled Raja Petra a liar and questioned why the slander he posts should be believed.

There is no possibility for any elements of corruption involving the project as Penang practises open tender in awarding contracts, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.