PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been urged to investigate a Sepang Municipal Council (MPS) high-ranking official for allegedly not following the standard operating procedures (SOP) in issuing a temporary licence to a factory processing imported plastic waste to operate in Sepang.

Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew, who lodged a report with MACC here today, claimed that the official had approved a six-month temporary operating licence to the factory despite protests from nearby residents.

He claimed that the officer refused to withdraw the licence even though it was objected by all the MPS members in a meeting on May 28.

Sepang and Sungai Pelek Federation of Temple Associations and Organisations chairman Joshua Tee reportedly said that the factory was shut down in March but continued its operations after it was believed to have obtained a six-month temporary permit. - Bernama