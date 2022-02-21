Machang businessman fleeced of RM140,000 in Macau Scam

KOTA BHARU: A businessman in his 20s from Machang was duped out of RM140,679 by Macau Scam syndicate members posing as a Telekom Malaysia (TM) staff and police officers.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the victim received a phone call from a TM staff on Feb 11, claiming that the victim’s identity had been used to register a line used in cyber crime cases before being connected to two suspects posing as police officers with the ranks of Sergeant and Inspector.

The victim was deceived into believing that further probe by ‘police’ found that he was also involved in a money laundering case involving an investment syndicate where RM400,000 from the victim’s account was transferred to an individual bank account.

“The victim who denied his involvement was advised to seek the help of ‘ACP Datuk Mohd Fazley’ who promised to help the victim who was also instructed to submit internet banking details such as username and password as well as ATM card and TAC numbers,” Shafien said in a statement today.

Shafien said the victim was also tricked into revealing his mother’s bank account, purportedly to assist the investigations to confirm her involvement in investment and money laundering.

“The victim found that 15 transactions amounting to RM140,679 were made from both his and his mother’s account between Feb 11 to 15 without their knowledge.

“The suspects claimed that the money was temporarily transferred to Bank Negara for investigation and would be returned, causing the victim to feel suspicious when the suspect advised him to apply for a bank loan,” Shafien said, adding that the victim lodged a police report on Feb 15 and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“I would like to remind the public to be more vigilant with the Macau Scam syndicate which is constantly changing its character, including impersonating officials from banks, Inland Revenue Board, and courts,” he said. - Bernama