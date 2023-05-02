Machang PPA targets RM400,000 in batik sales this year

MACHANG: The Machang Moral Rehabilitation Centre (PPA) is targeting to collect RM400,000 from the sale of batik products made by inmates this year, said its director Mohd Nasir Yusof.

Mohd Nasir said he was confident of achieving the sales target based on the marketing strategy, the quality and the uniqueness of its ‘Khonyok Mache’ and ‘Sulam Kasih’ batik designs.

“Last year, we recorded over RM126,000 in our batik sales. We hope to double or triple our batik sales this year.

“Currently we have 40 inmates who work nine hours a day, starting at 8 am, to make batik,” he said after officiating the soft launch of the 2023 Batik Product programme at Dewan Dato’ Sri Haji Zulkifli Omar, Machang PPA, here today.

Also present was the Rector of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kelantan Branch Prof Dr Abdol Samad Nawi.

Mohd Nasir said since 2014, Machang PPA had collaborated with UiTM Machang Branch to seek expert advice in terms of the technique of designing patterns on batik textiles. - Bernama