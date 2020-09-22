‘Macho men’ open to health risks

PETALING JAYA: Experts have cautioned that men who strive to be the “strong and silent” type may find that it works against them in later years.

“Men’s lack of expression puts them at risk of developing unhealthy coping mechanisms that later contribute to issues such as cardiovascular diseases and mental health issues,” said Internal Medicine specialist Dr Rajbans Singh.

The Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur specialist said statistics have shown that suppression of feelings can shorten a man’s life, adding that men find it hard to visit a doctor when they suspect something is wrong with their health.

“Men have a tendency to avoid coming for check-ups. Their wife or daughter have to bring them in for treatment. This delays the diagnosis time. Commonly, we hear families of heart attack patients saying that the victims refused to get help because they played down their symptoms as muscular pains.”

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman lecturer Dr Lim Soo Jin from the Faculty of Creative Studies pointed out society’s shifting perceptions of the emotional side of men.

He cited the positive reactions of doting fathers who openly express their love for their children.

“While I agree that men should be in control of their emotions, they should also be allowed to show a limited range of emotions.”

While it is unfair to say bottled up feelings are the sole reason for mental health issues, it is a contributory factor, he said.

“I am glad there is attention being paid to mental health in the media recently because Malaysians tend to brush it off,” he told theSun.

However, Lim agreed that patriarchal standards do harm to the well-being of men.

“If someone told a boy to stop acting like a girl, they are perpetuating the existing ideals of masculinity and societal norms. Men overcompensate when their masculinity is threatened, thus causing them to guard their emotions and come across as distant.”

Lim added that as long as society rewards this form of masculinity, men will continue to behave in this manner and any sort of change would be a long time coming in Malaysia.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman lecturer Asst Prof Dr Charanjit Kaur said the existence of gender differences is due to family institutions and culture.

“Girls are told to communicate in feminine ways whereas boys are encouraged to cultivate masculine traits. I believe every individual should possess both traits.”

Charanjit added that gendered socialisation that is spread through media agents such as films and online ads tend to represent men as emotionally lacking and women as naturally adept at relationships.

“Many men prefer not to discuss issues openly and accept them as part and parcel of life.”