MADA: El Nino not expected to affect paddy planting in Muda area

ALOR SETAR: The impending El Nino phenomenon which is expected to hit the country at the earliest by mid-May as well as the current hot weather is not expected to affect paddy planting activities in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) during the first planting season of the year.

In a statement today, MADA said in facing the phenomenon, it was always monitoring weather conditions as well as implementing development activities at the paddy field level to ensure that water supply can be well distributed according to the set phases.

“The main source of irrigation to paddy fields for Season 1/2023 is from the release of the supply of irrigation water from the dam and is sufficient according to the irrigation phases of the Rice Planting Schedule Season 1/2023.

“The overall status of the dam’s reservoir up to now is at a satisfactory level and sufficient for paddy planting activities during Season 1/2023 in the Muda area. The capacity at the Pedu Dam is at a level of 71.89 per cent, Muda Dam (55 per cent) and Ahning Dam (97.47 per cent),“ said the statement.

According to MADA, as of today, the status for land preparation activities for Season 1/2023 has not been affected even though the amount of rainfall in the Muda area for the period from January to early May recorded a lower reading of 343 millimetres (mm) compared to the 20-year average rainfall of 439 mm.

However, MADA is always aware of the current weather conditions and on standby in the event of an El Nino situation such as weather forecast and warnings issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

For now, MADA is taking measures to face the El Nino phenomenon by making maximum use of reused pump stations to save water from the dam and the operation of mobile pumps to supply water to highlands and problem areas.

“Farmers are advised to expedite their activities and follow the paddy planting schedule that has already been issued. They are also recommended to carry out wet rotation and planting activities according to the phases that have been set.

“Farmer cooperation in managing water is important to ensure water supply can be distributed perfectly and avoid wastage. Farmers are also encouraged to carry out ‘wet rotation’ (cultivation) as well as planting activities according to the established phases,“ he added. -Bernama