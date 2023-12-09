Madani boost to birth rates

PETALING JAYA: Confidence in the government’s Madani economic concept, that offers a clearer direction for the country and policy implementation plans at the ministerial and department levels have had a positive impact on birth rates.

According to the Statistics Department, 105,961 births were recorded in the second quarter, a 13% increase compared with 93,799 during the same period last year.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Lee Lin Ing said the rising birth rate may not be significant enough to alleviate the problems associated with the nation’s ageing population.

“However, considering the statistics and Malaysia’s strengthening economy, it is only logical to assume that people are now more confident and financially ready to start a family or grow it compared with (during) the Covid-19 pandemic period.”

Lee said the currently more stable economy had encouraged many of his patients to plan for children.

Part-time businesswoman Armawati Mohd Ali, who had her first baby in March, said she and her husband’s financial stability encouraged them to have a child within a year of their marriage instead of waiting.

She said married couples should consider many aspects before having children, including their physical condition, mental state and financial stability to provide for a child.

“Nine months of pregnancy, labour and the postpartum phase require a lot of physical and mental strength and involves financial expenditure for medical services,” she added.

Armawati, 24, said one of the most important factors she and her husband considered was their financial position and the country’s economic strength.

“Our confidence in the Madani economy and a more stable cost of living also factored in our decision to have a child. Having one is not cheap and I believe all parents want to provide only the best for their offspring.

“The economy is far more stable under the current government and we are not in fear of losing our jobs anytime soon.

“From what I can see now, the economy is strengthening. I have faith that our country will forge ahead and this was a very important consideration for my husband and I.”

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris Social Communication student and new mother Wong Hai Wei, 24, said she also decided to have a child within a year of her marriage as she was confident the country would do better economically under the unity government.

“I expect other women to also have children soon after marriage. Of course, some may want to postpone it by a year or two just to enjoy their married life before the children come.

“But considering the economic stability we have today, I think more women would choose to have children sooner rather than later.”