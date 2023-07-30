MADANI concept key to unity, appreciate independence

KANGAR: The concept of Malaysia MADANI is the key to uniting Malaysians of all races and religions to better appreciate the peace and freedom enjoyed for 66 years until today, said Indera Kayangan assemblyman Gan Ay Ling.

She said the theme ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’ was chosen for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations to further boost the patriotic spirit of Malaysians.

“In the Concept of Malaysia MADANI, unity is the main key to ensure that the people experience all forms of progress and modernity based on the sustainability of the nation’s culture, creativity, confidence, well-being, respect and compassion,“ she said.

She said this at the launch of the Perlis State Level National Day Carnival and Jalur Gemilang programme at the Perlis Council of Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) here today.

The event was officiated by the Deputy Director of Perlis State Development Dr Aisa Azira Abdul Aziz.

Also present were Perlis State Information Department (JAPEN) director Azrul Hasan, Perlis State Youth and Sports Department (JBSNPs) director Nizam Mat Daud and department heads.

“My hope is that every National Month, we forget for a moment the political differences and avoid raising the 3R issuea that touch on race, religion and royal institutions because it can cause negative consequences if manipulated,” said Gan.

Meanwhile, Azrul said the two-day carnival that ended today, which was organised with the JBSNPs, was well-received by all walks of life.

He said the activities held included unity steps, 66-minute aerobics, exhibitions from government agencies and others.

“We call for all citizens in this state to fly the Jalur Gemilang (national flags) at their homes in conjunction with the 66th National Day,“ he said. -BERNAMA