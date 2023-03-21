Madani Council best platform to build ideal ‘Madani Nation’

PUTRAJAYA: The government is establishing the Madani Council as an initiative to translate the implementation of the Madani concept to build an ideal Madani Nation, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said non-governmental organisations (NGO), both Islamic and otherwise, will be involved in the council, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The Madani council is established as a platform for all parties to be involved in building the perfect Madani Nation,” he said at a media conference after officiating the close of the Islamic NGOs Unity Convention in Bangi near here today.

Ahmad Zahid said any decision made by the council will be announced by the prime minister himself.

“There will not only be philosophical matters and concepts but programmes conducted as well. Let’s wait till the prime minister makes the announcements about the Madani Council’s decisions,” he said.

A total of 10 resolutions were agreed upon by the NGOs during the convention, including developing a complex filled with facilities such as offices, seminar halls, multipurpose halls and training rooms.

The complex will be jointly owned by the NGOs with the assistance of government funds to enable social service and volunteer work to be done in a more systematic, planned and organised manner for the benefit of the community.

On the resolution for developing the complex, Ahmad Zahid said he would relay the matter to Anwar and was almost sure that he would agree to it.

“This will surely need funds that maybe I can convey to him directly....for instance, he could include this in the Budget 2024,” he said.

Ditanya tindakan segelintir pihak meniupkan sentimen kaum dan agama, Ahmad Zahid berkata semua pihak perlu mencari titik persamaan dan tidak melayani titik perbezaan memandangkan masyarakat Malaysia adalah majmuk.

“He (The Prime Minister) is very sincere to invite us to find common ground and not to focus on our differences. We respect the various views but in terms of principles, we should stick together,” Zahid said.

Anwar had previously revealed that there were certain parties trying to stir up racial and religious sentiments and had instructed security agencies to ensure the country’s continued peace.

Ahmad Zahid also announced RM1 million in funds to Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia for its annual activities during his speech. - Bernama