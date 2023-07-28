MADANI Economy: E-tunai credit initiative welcomed with gratitude

IPOH: Although the value may not be much, the announcement of the RM100 e-tunai credit for all Malaysian adults earning RM100,000 and below annually has been praised by the target group.

At these difficult times, the initiative can reduce the burden of buying daily necessities, paying bills or tolls.

A private sector worker Aizuddin Mohd Ghazali, 36, said the initiative could help him cover toll payments for using the highway to get to work.

“Alhamdulillah it can help a little. I can use it to pay tolls on the highway every time I go to work because it costs about RM220 a month for tolls alone,“ he told Bernama.

The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the launching of the ‘MADANI Economy: Empowering the People’ initiative today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister said the number of eligible recipients is estimated to exceed 10 million people, which includes the B40 and M40 groups with funds of around RM1 billion.

Army retiree, Rosli Lan, 68, expressed gratitude and welcomed the e-tunai credit initiative, describing it as timely.

“I am moved and grateful because the MADANI government has never forgotten people like us, the army retirees who are mostly low-income. It also clearly shows that the government is serious about meeting the needs of its people,“ he said.

Civil servant Nor Ain Abu Bakar, 37, said she was grateful for this assistance because it can cover the daily expenses that are now increasing.

“I hope this type of assistance can continue and the value can be increased in the future,” she said.

A trader, Mohd Bakhtiar Noor, 48, said his income has shrunk to less than RM100,000 a year since the start of the Movement Control Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic a few years ago, so the initiative can ease the burden such as paying for phone bills or other utilities.

“It’s rare for a trader like me to get an opportunity like this, I hope I am eligible to be a recipient of the initiative this time,“ he said.-Bernama