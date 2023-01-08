Madani Economy: RM100 e-wallet credit appropriate - Expert

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM100 e-wallet credit for all Malaysians aged 21 years and above within the B40 and M40 groups, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently, may seem small for some, but for others, it provides a significant impact.

Ahmad Nazrin Rosman, a temporary worker at a courier company, said he is grateful for the announcement of the e-wallet credit as the amount is sufficient for someone who is still looking for a permanent job like him.

“With this RM100 incentive, I can save money and pay tolls with the Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet.

“It is better than nothing. Still, I am grateful for the government’s commitment,” the 22-year-old told Bernama.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Human Ecology Faculty Dean Prof Dr Mohamad Fazli Sabri said the RM100 e-wallet credit was sufficient as long as the recipient used it wisely for necessary expenses or family expenditures.

The Malaysian Consumer and Family Economy Association member said the amount provided by the government was appropriate considering the country’s current economic and financial situations amidst global uncertainties.

“Whether the amount is enough or not is actually subjective and many factors such as individual or family income, household size, and number of dependents must be taken into account,” he said.

On July 27, Anwar, when launching the Madani Economy initiative, said that the government will be granting RM100 in e-wallet credit to over 10 million adult Malaysians with an annual income of RM100,000 and below.

On the benefits of e-wallet, Mohamad Fazli said it was safer than cash, thus encouraging the use of cashless payments.

“It simplifies the process, saves time, can help control spending, and transactions become faster as they can be done anytime,” he said.

When asked how the government can improve the provision of such assistance in the future, Mohamad Fazli suggested monitoring the use of e-wallet credit for investing in get-rich-quick schemes or financial fraud.

He said the government must come up with a mechanism to prevent consumers from spending on unnecessary things, and also conduct a study on the impact of providing e-wallet to the target group.

Meanwhile, Mesra Pengguna Malaysia president Datuk Seri Haniff Omar said that in general, any financial aid from the government to the people, including e-wallet, is beneficial to the country’s economic activity.

“The RM1 billion provided by the government which will flow into the market via this e-wallet method can benefit the merchants, especially those involved in e-commerce,” he said.

However, the government should also look for ways to help other target groups such as small traders in rural and urban areas who do not use e-commerce platforms. -Bernama