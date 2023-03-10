Madani Medical Scheme lauded for its cost, time-saving benefits

KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani Medical Scheme which was introduced in June this year has been lauded for the cost and time-saving benefits it offers to people from all walks of life.

For retiree, Lim Chia Seng, 67, the scheme enables him to go to a clinic less than a kilometre (km) away from his home in Kampung Baru Gunung Rapat, Ipoh.

“I no longer need to travel to the city centre to go for my monthly health check-up. What’s even better is it’s free, so the medical scheme is a real lifesaver, because (private) clinics can be quite costly,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Echoing the same sentiment, Michael Louis, 32, from Sabah, who works as an electrical technician in the federal capital, opined that the scheme effectively served its purpose of helping patients with mild symptoms such as flu and fever, thus reducing overcrowding at public health facilities.

“I always go to a public health clinic whenever I feel under the weather because it’s more affordable despite the long queue. I was so relieved when the medical scheme was introduced because now, I can just go to any nearby clinic without fearing the need to spend more than what I can afford,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kevin Lester, 41, from Penang, said that the Madani Medical Scheme needs to be expanded even further to cover people from different income groups, as the increasing cost of living nowadays affects not just the B40 group.

“If my children fall sick, I will always opt to bring them to a private clinic because it’s easier and faster. As such, I really do hope the government will consider putting the M40 group into this medical scheme,” said the single father of three who works as a computer engineer.

On Oct 1, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said 1,587 private clinics have registered and provided service under the Madani Medical Scheme, benefitting a total of 112,887 households in the B40 group since it was introduced three months ago.

The Madani Medical Scheme was first announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of Budget 2023 last February.

It is offered automatically to Rahmah Cash Aid recipients, providing them with easy and quick access to free services at any registered private clinic, including consultations, examinations, medications, procedures and referrals.

Further information on the Madani Medical Scheme including eligibility status and the list of panel clinics can be obtained at the ProtectHealth website at www.protecthealth.com.my/skimperubatanmadani or by contacting 03-8687 2525. -Bernama