Madani Medical Scheme to be expanded further

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the pilot Madani Medical Scheme will be expanded to ensure more people can enjoy free medical treatment at registered private clinics.

The scheme administrator, ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth), in a statement here today said that the scheme would be expanded to Kota Bharu and Pasir Mas in Kelantan; Kuantan (Pahang); Central Melaka (Melaka); Seremban (Negeri Sembilan); Seberang Perai Tengah (Penang) and Perlis from the fourth week of this month.

This expansion will bring the total number of districts involved in the government’s pilot initiative to provide acute primary care services and outpatient treatment for acute cases among the B40 group to 21 districts.

Phase 1 of the pilot Madani Medical Scheme was initially implemented in 10 districts namely in Johor Bahru (Johor); Kuala Lumpur; Klang, Petaling, Hulu Langat and Gombak (Selangor); Kinta (Perak); Timur Laut (Penang); Kuching (Sarawak) and Kota Kinabalu (Sabah).

Phase 2 was then implemented in Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu; and in Kota Setar and Kuala Muda in Kedah.

The pilot phases of the scheme will run for six months and will end on Dec 31.

ProtectHealth said that the target group for the scheme includes recipients of the Rahmah Cash Aid Phase 1 of 2023 in three categories within the B40 group: families, senior citizens (without spouse), and singles, with automatic eligibility.

“The benefit of this scheme is that eligible recipients can enjoy acute primary care services and outpatient treatment at registered private clinics under the Madani Scheme, without having to pay anything to the clinic,” it said.

Outpatient treatment includes cases of fever and cold, diarrhoea and vomiting, sprains, headache and minor trauma such as minor wounds.

The allocation of treatment benefits for each family is up to RM250, senior citizens (without spouse) (RM125) and single individuals (RM75).

According to ProtectHealth, the benefit of the scheme is a one-off during the pilot period and the beneficiary only needs to bring an identification card to the clinic and can enjoy multiple times of free treatments until the allocation for each household is used up.

“The free services offered include consultations, examinations, medications, procedures, and referrals, according to their specified package,” it said.

Since its launch, ProtectHealth said more than 30,000 households have benefited from Madani Medical Scheme at registered private clinics,

The public can check their eligibility for the Madani Medical Scheme at https://protecthealth.com.my/skimperubatanMadani. - Bernama