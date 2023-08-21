Madani platform for Malaysia to become developed, harmonious nation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Madani concept introduced by the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) is a platform in making Malaysia a developing, prosperous, competitive and harmonious country.

Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) director-general Assoc Prof Dr Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil said Madani was not a new concept introduced by the prime minister, but had already started when Anwar was Deputy Prime Minister between 1993 and 1998.

In fact, he said the concept was always mentioned by Anwar in various speeches at national and international conferences throughout his career as a social activist and politician.

“Malaysia Madani is also based on the concept of Madinah state where Prophet Muhammad succeeded in uniting the citizens of Madinah, consisting of various tribes, not only fellow Muslims (Muhajirin and Ansar), but also non-Muslims (Jews) through the Charter of Madinah,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Azam said Malaysia MadanI is an integrated and holistic effort to make all policies more humane which are constantly improved through consultation and feedback from the people.

“Let’s join the leadership of today’s government to understand the true policy and philosophy of Malaysia Madani and be united towards achieving a harmonious and unified Madani pluralistic society,“ he said. -Bernama