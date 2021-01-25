MAEPS PKRC still able to accommodate low-risk patients

SHAH ALAM: The Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) is still able to accommodate patients with mild symptoms.

Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the average bed usage at the centre was between 3,000 and 3,500 and so far, there are still about 5,000 beds that have not been used.

“At MAEPS PKRC, a total of 9,350 beds are available for Category 1 and Category 2 patients and now, we have placed 60 acute beds for Category 3 and 4 patients (if needed).

“PKRC is designed not only to receive positive cases from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur but also patients from Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Johor,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Previously, several videos showing congestion at the PKRC went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Dr Sha’ari confirmed that the recent infection involving a nurse at the Shah Alam Hospital was from community transmission and not from the hospital.

He said the staff has been screened and is currently being treated while all close contacts have undergone screening tests and were found to be negative. -Bernama