MAF assets, personnel mobilised to assist in flood-hit areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel and assets have began mobilisation to assist flood relief operations, especially in areas badly hit by floods.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said in a Facebook post that the mobilisation will involve assisting flood victims in Selangor, especially in Klang, Sepang, Damansara and Bukit Lanchong.

“Personnel and assets from the 11th and 12th Brigades are on the ground providing assistance to flood victims there.

“At the same time, the MAF is preparing to expand relief operations to other areas that will be potentially badly affected,” he said.

Hishammuddin also reminded the public to remain cautious and to take care of themselves and their family members in the post.

“Avoid flood-hit areas, evacuate immediately to relief centres when instructed and comply with the standard operating procedure while at relief centres.

“Let’s pray together that we will recover quickly from the floods,” he added.

-Bernama