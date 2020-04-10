MAF denies personnel wear helmets to shield themselves from urine

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has denied allegations on social media that personnel stationed at the Selangor Mansion are wearing helmets to protect themselves from projectiles, including urine-filled plastic bags allegedly thrown by foreigners staying there.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said MAF had never issued such a directive.

“There is no such thing. MAF personnel only wear helmets at areas declared to be under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), while elsewhere, it is as usual,“ he told Bernama today. - Bernama